The Carry Out 7-5-17: “Wouldn’t a guy who made his fortune in buying, selling and borrowing be somewhat concerned about our credit?”

The Carry Out 7-5-17:

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the state possibly passing a budget, an alarming number of people being shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, Mayor Emanuel writing an op-ed in the New York Times about public transit, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle saying that budget cuts are coming if the soda tax stays on hold, the Chicago Cubs beating the Rays this afternoon, the Cubs mostly getting snubbed for the All-Star Game, the Sox losing to the A’s, former Bull Taj Gibson landing in Minnesota to play with Coach Thibs, the Bulls making some moves in NBA free agency and a new law possibly bringing an end to landline phone service.

