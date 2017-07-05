× Roe Conn Full Show (07/05/17): The mysterious photo of Amelia Earhart, N. Korea’s new missile, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 5th, 2017:

Mark Suppelsa discusses a violent 4th of July weekend in Chicago, WGN-TV’s Tahman Bradley explains how the Illinois General Assembly plans to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a budget deal, Tom Skilling talks about the future of weather forecasting, global security expert Joseph Cirincione explains the terrifying range of N. Korea’s new missile, the Top Five@5 features New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at his finest, President Warren G. Harding makes his big screen debut, Richard Roeper reviews “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and the mystery of Amelia Earhart deepens.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3372759/3372759_2017-07-05-210359.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​