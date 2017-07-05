× Pretty Late with Patti: Springfield updates from Senator Biss & Representative Andersson, Spotlight on Wounded Warriors and 4th of July highlights

Patti starts the show out by talking to Warrior Games athlete Howie Sanborn about his amazing story, how he feels about Chicago & what he loves about participating in the games. Then, Senator Daniel Biss joined Patti and Todd to talk about the future of the recently vetoed budget. To continue the conversation, Representative Steve Andersson answered questions from listeners and commented on how his views on the tax debate has shifted over time. Then, Patti, Todd & Paul talked about fireworks and some July 4th parade memories. To wrap it up, another Warrior athlete Rich Curtis called in to tell Patti about his involvement in this year’s games and to comment on the camaraderie and friendship he has found throughout his time in the service.