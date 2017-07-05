× Pastor Corey Brooks: “I really do believe that Democrats in Chicago have done an injustice to black people”

Corey Brooks, senior pastor of New Beginnings Church, joins Justin to talk about the staggering Chicago violence over the long holiday weekend, how economic inequality is the source for a lot of Chicago’s violence issues, the need to think differently how we view and address violence, how the Democratic party has failed the African American community for years, the Trump administration’s view of Chicago’s violence problem, whether crime is a “morality” issue, what the leaders of the African American community need to do to help make their communities a better place to live and why black people are leaving the city in record numbers.

