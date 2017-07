× Jen Bosworth helps to end the 4th of July celebrations with a BANG!

Jen Bosworth and Amy Guth take over the show as a listener calls-in to give updates about a festival in Aurora to beat the Headbanging world record. Things get a bit spooky as ghost stories begin to flood the station. Also, On-Camera Coach Robyn Coffin joins the show to discuss how to be a television star!