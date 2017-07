× Gwen Griffith Dickson: Grassroots Methods That May Prevent Terrorist Attacks

Director of the Lokahi Foundation, Gwen Griffith Dickson, joins Mason Vera Paine to discuss what motivates people to carry out terrorist attacks and what you as a citizen can do to potentially prevent future attacks.

