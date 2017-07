× Dane Neal: National Fried Chicken Day!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal! To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, he brings Chef Justin Diglia, of Joe’s Stone Crab, then Jared Leonard, of The Budlong Hot Chicken.

