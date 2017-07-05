× Chicago restaurant group bans plastic straws

CHICAGO — With half a billion plastic straws used and discarded by Americans every day — enough to wrap around the Earth 2½ times or fill 127 school buses — there’s an undeniable impact on the planet and its ecosystems.

And DMK Restaurants has had enough.

As of June 26, the Chicago-based chain has nixed straws from all 14 of its locations, including five DMK Burger Bars in Chicago and the suburbs.