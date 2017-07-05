In this July 27, 2013, file photo, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves to spectators and participants during a mass military parade celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Koreas elite are gathered in Pyongyang ahead of their biggest political conference in decades. Foreign experts say leader Kim Jong Un will likely use the meeting, which starts Friday, to push his expansion of a nuclear arsenal over the strong objections of the U.S., the U.N. and North Korea's neighbors, including ally China. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Chicago Council on Global Affairs on North Korea ICBM Testing: North Korea only interested in dealing with the United States
North Korea has been testing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), and the United States wants to work together with South Korea to threaten North Korea with its own missile drill. Chicago Council on Global Affairs Fellow of Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Karl Friedhoff explains why North Korea might have done any ICBM testing to begin with, and how China is responding to the U.S. response.