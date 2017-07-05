× Chicago Council on Global Affairs on North Korea ICBM Testing: North Korea only interested in dealing with the United States

North Korea has been testing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), and the United States wants to work together with South Korea to threaten North Korea with its own missile drill. Chicago Council on Global Affairs Fellow of Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Karl Friedhoff explains why North Korea might have done any ICBM testing to begin with, and how China is responding to the U.S. response.