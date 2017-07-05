TOPSHOT - This picture taken on July 4, 2017 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 5, 2017 shows the successful test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location.
South Korea and the United States fired off missiles on July 5 simulating a precision strike against North Korea's leadership, in response to a landmark ICBM test described by Kim Jong-Un as a gift to "American bastards". (AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Can North Korea’s new missile reach the U.S.?
President of the global security foundation Ploughshares Fund and author of “Nuclear Nightmares: Securing the World Before It Is Too Late,” Joseph Cirincione joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to explain the range of North Korea’s newest missile and what it means for U.S. security.