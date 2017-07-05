× Can North Korea’s new missile reach the U.S.?

President of the global security foundation Ploughshares Fund and author of “Nuclear Nightmares: Securing the World Before It Is Too Late,” Joseph Cirincione joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to explain the range of North Korea’s newest missile and what it means for U.S. security.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3372750/3372750_2017-07-05-203950.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

