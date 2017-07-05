× Author Paul Dickson on America and America’s Pastime

Paul Dickson is the author of over 60 books many of which focus on the American experience and our national pastime.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses famous phrases coined by presidents, the tale of the Bonus Army, Leo Durocher, Bill Veeck and baseball’s longtime relationship with the presidency.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)