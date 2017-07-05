× American Girl Character Encyclopedia Book

American Girl authors Carrie Anton and Erin Falligant joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about their upcoming book signing. Carrie also happens to be a childhood friend of Sandberg and she shares a little about vacationing with the Sandberg family.

You can join authors Carrie Anton and Erin Falligant for a special event to celebrate the release of their new DK book, American Girl Character Encyclopedia. Attendees will create and decorate a paper crown, one for them and one for their doll, and can get their book personalized by the authors.

July 6, 2017

Anderson’s Bookshop La Grange

26 S. La Grange Rd.

La Grange, 60525

http://www.andersonsbookshop.com/event/carrie-anton-erin-falligant-american-girl

Start time: 7:00 PM