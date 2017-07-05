× A new report claims Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese, but one expert is skeptical

Executive director of The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) Ric Gillespie, who wrote Finding Amelia: The True Story of the Earhart Disappearance, joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to explain why he is skeptical of claims being made by the History Channel about a newly discovered photo proving Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3372756/3372756_2017-07-05-205756.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

