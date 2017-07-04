United States Declaration of Independence on a Betsy Ross flag background. Courtesy of Retail First/DavePlier SS117926056MikeFlippo
This is History: The True Meaning of Independence Day
United States Declaration of Independence on a Betsy Ross flag background. Courtesy of Retail First/DavePlier SS117926056MikeFlippo
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the history of The Liberty Bell, Westpoint, the Statue of Liberty presented the US in Paris in 1884, ‘America the Beautiful’ is published and the debut of the 50-star American flag.