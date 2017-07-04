× Patti’s Fourth of July: Budget Crisis with Leader Lou, Irish Fest & U of I memories

Patti and the gang set off some fireworks (figuratively) tonight on the show. For starters, Representative Leader Lou Lang joined Patti to talk about the most recent developments with the budget. Then, Kathy O’Neill from the Irish American Heritage Center joined Patti, Paul and James in studio to talk about the upcoming Irish Fest and share some special music to preview the event. The rest of the show is a combination of talking comedy, reminiscing on the good old days and freaking out about the future of the nation.