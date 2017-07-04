× Jon & Esmeralda’s 4th of July Extravaganza

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon provide a various diverse show as they discuss what NOT to do when traveling on an airplane. Then, they discuss the importance and history of the Declaration of Independence with the Author of Creating the Declaration of Independence, David Shestokas. Afterwards, Jon and Esmeralda speak with Relationship Expert Samantha Jayne as they give tips to all of the dating and available singles. Lastly, confusion fills the studio as the hosts try to figure out the proper pronunciation of Bourbonnais.