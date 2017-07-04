× John Williams Full Show (7/4/17): Go-to grill favorites, 4th of July pet safety and more

John Williams kicks off Independence Day with the breaking “news” of Joey Chestnut’s victory in the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest and he explains his beef with competitive eating; we hear some of your favorite things to fire up on the grill for the Fourth; The Beat’s Harry Teinowitz joins the show with his mid-season assessment of a disappointing Cubs team and MLB’s ‘jersey for every holiday’ mandate; Pet World host Steve Dale talks about ways to prepare your furry friends for fireworks-related anxiety; Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette reporter Julie Wurth has the latest on the disappearance of a University of Illinois scholar, and more.