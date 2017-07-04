Hung over after the holiday? Dr. Jack Dybis is here with the cure and it’s called hydration therapy

PHOTO (from left to right): Jane Monzures, Dr. Jack Dybris, and Pete McMurray. (WGN Radio)

Board certified surgeon and founder of IV ME Chicago,  Dr. Jack Dybis stops by the studio this morning to see Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures. Listen in as they talk about hydration therapy! It’s a procedure helps your overall health through fluids, medications, vitamins, and other nutritional supplements. NO more hangovers, no more sick days and no more jet lag.