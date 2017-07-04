× Champaign-Urbana News Gazette’s Julie Wurth on the latest in U of I kidnapping hearings

Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette reporter Julie Wurth joins John Williams to discuss the latest in the disappearance of Chinese visiting scholar Yingying Zhang near the University of Illinois. They talk about the international scholar community at the school, and how the cultural dichotomy can play into visiting students falling into trouble, how they linked suspect Brendt Christensen to the car in the video in which Zhang was last seen, the latest from his hearings in federal court, and more.