This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping. Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP)
Champaign-Urbana News Gazette’s Julie Wurth on the latest in U of I kidnapping hearings
Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette reporter Julie Wurth joins John Williams to discuss the latest in the disappearance of Chinese visiting scholar Yingying Zhang near the University of Illinois. They talk about the international scholar community at the school, and how the cultural dichotomy can play into visiting students falling into trouble, how they linked suspect Brendt Christensen to the car in the video in which Zhang was last seen, the latest from his hearings in federal court, and more.