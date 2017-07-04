× Broken for 90 years, bell atop Logan Square church to chime again

LOGAN SQUARE — If all goes according to plan, a historic Logan Square church will soon get its voice back after nearly 90 years of silence.

Neighborhood group Logan Square Preservation has teamed up with the parish at St. John Berchmans, 2511 W. Logan Blvd., to restore the original church bell, which hasn’t sounded for many decades.

On Tuesday, the community leaders launched an online fundraising campaign with a goal of $15,000.

