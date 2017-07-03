× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/3/17: Sexism in Tech, Showing Up at Work, & Unpopular Posts on Social Media

Steve is joined in the first half hour by Will Flanagan and Karis Hustad from Chicago Inno to discuss sexism in the tech industry and other headlines of the past week. Then Richard Moran, author of “The Thing About Work,” breaks down the mistakes that people don’t know they’re making at work. Later, Randi Shaffer, digital news editor at Chicago Tribune, joins Steve to talk about what people don’t want to see on their social media feeds.