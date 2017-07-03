× WGN Radio Theatre #194: Our Miss Brooks, Sam Spade & Black Museum

Carl Amari and Michael Gastala who is filling in for Lisa Wolf, bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 2, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Our Miss Brooks: 4th Of July At Eagle Springs” starring Eve Arden; (07-03-49). Next we have: “Sam Spade: Rushlight Diamond Caper” starring Howard Duff; (07-04-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Black Museum: The Brass Button” starring Orson Welles (1952).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre