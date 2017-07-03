× Top Five @5 (7/3/17): Illinois Tax Hike, Chris Christie’s beach day and the kid with a perfect I.Q.

The Top Five@5 Monday, July 3rd, 2017:

The Illinois House approves a $5 billion tax hike to try and end the state’s financial woes, the man charged with the kidnapping of a U of I student appears in court, Chris Christie sunbathes on a closed beach, an 11-year-old gets a perfect score on the Mensa I.Q. test and a brewery reveals a beer that hydrates.