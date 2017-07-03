× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.03.17: The 25th Amendment, Asian Carp caught in Chicago, Illinois budget impasse

Today, many are questioning whether or not Trump’s stay will last much longer. Constitutional Law Professor Dave Schultz of University of Minnesota explains where Trump falls in the minds of the Founding Fathers, and the Constitution. Then, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest Deputy Regional Director Charlie Wooley tells John why Asian carp need to be prevented from entering the Mississippi River system. John, Steve and listeners add to the #CuckooTrumpBracket. And finally, Patti Vasquez checks in from Springfield. Listeners weigh in.