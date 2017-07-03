× The Beat Full Show (7/2/17): Bowman, Blackhawks keep the offseason ball rolling

Mark Carman and Andy Masur bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Iowa Cubs broadcaster Randy Wehofer joins the show to discuss Kyle Schwarber’s progress in AAA; Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune talks about Patrick Sharp’s return to the Blackhawks, the ongoing controversy over Marian Hossa’s contract and the rest of Stan Bowman’s flurry of activity culminating with Marcus Kruger being dealt to Vegas; Andy draws from Harry Teinowitz with a game based on Chicago sports #4’s in honor of the 4th of July; new Northwestern assistant basketball coach Billy Donlon talks about the Cats getting four-star recruit Pete Nance and leaving Michigan to coming home to Evanston to join Chris Collins’ staff, and more.