Pete McMurray And Jane Monzures Full Show 7.2.17: Pat Brady, Eddie Johnson, 4th of July, Hot-Dog Eating Contests And So Much More!

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures fill in for Steve Cochran and start out talking about summer and sweet corn and the latest from the start of Wimbledon with ABC’s Tom Rivers. They get the latest on Uber with Author Roberta Matuson, break down President Trump’s CNN wrestling tweet with ABC’s Rick Klein and get in the ring with Titled Boxing’s Graham Goy. Former Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party Pat Brady joins the show to give the latest on the Illinois Budget impasse and then Mary Slowik and Mary May talk all things July 4th and Taste of Chicago with Pete and Jane! They close the show learning about Jewel’s new mascot Jo Jo, Jane’s entertainment report and they talk with competitive hot-dog eater Juan Rodriguez and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson covering Chicago violence over the July 4th weekend.