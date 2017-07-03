OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 27: Tommy Wingels #57 of the Ottawa Senators skates against the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
New Blackhawks center Tommy Wingels: “I’ve never been this excited going into a hockey season before”
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 27: Tommy Wingels #57 of the Ottawa Senators skates against the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Newly acquired Blackhawks center and New Trier alum Tommy Wingels joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about coming home to play for his hometown team and why it means so much to him, the opportunity to become a key contributor on the penalty kill, his favorite Hawks to watch growing up, and more.