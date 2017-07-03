× New Blackhawks center Tommy Wingels: “I’ve never been this excited going into a hockey season before”

Newly acquired Blackhawks center and New Trier alum Tommy Wingels joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about coming home to play for his hometown team and why it means so much to him, the opportunity to become a key contributor on the penalty kill, his favorite Hawks to watch growing up, and more.