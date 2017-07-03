× Kristen McQueary on President Trump’s Twitter use: “He sees it as…trying to get past the media filter”

Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune editorial board joins Bill Leff and ‘Elton Jim’ Turano for a discussion on President Trump’s latest set of distractions including his feud with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and his anti-CNN wrestling tweet, the Illinois budget impasse, the proposed tax on sugary drinks that has hit a roadblock in Cook County Circuit court, Chris Christie’s private beach outing, and more.