John Rinaldi's 'JioBit' will help you keep an eye on your kid

Have you ever lost your kid at the mall or the pool? You don’t have to answer that. In 2015, John Rinaldi misplaced his son in a crowded park – thankfully, he found him 30 minutes later. ┬áBut since then, he’s been inspired to create a wearable tracking solution so that other parents don’t have to have a similar panicky experience.

John joined Scott in-studio to talk about the brand new product, JioBit.