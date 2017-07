× Jeff Titak’s Wealth Zoo: Linking people with financial advisors who care

“WealthZoo was started with the purpose of helping clients find the right financial advisors to work with that will dedicate the necessary skills, resources, and professionalism that will instill confidence and puts them on a path to achieve their financial goals.”

Jeff Titak from Wealth Zoo joined Scott Kitun in studio to talk about his start-up WealthZoo, how it came to be and where he wants it to go.