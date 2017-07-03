× I-Cubs broadcaster Randy Wehofer on Kyle Schwarber: “I certainly do think the work he’s doing here has been productive”

Mark Carman and Andy Masur are joined by the voice of the Iowa Cubs Randy Wehofer to talk about Kyle Schwarber’s search for his approach at the plate in AAA. He talks about Schwarber refocusing on being a “hitter” instead of a “slugger” and the role that lofty expectations and being shuffled around in the lineup and the field could have played for his struggles in the first half, how Ian Happ’s mindset and versatility have allowed him to stick in the big leagues, the organizational culture that allows for the guys getting called up to be comfortable with the big club, and more.