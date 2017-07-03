× “Elton Jim” and Mick Kayler decide what to do with their old CDs, recall the days of high-end stereo stores, and “Elton Jim” declares CDs are the new vinyl!

In this 59th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC”, Jim Turano and Mick Kayler both decide it’s time to unload their old CDs, but in doing so, “Elton Jim” finds he’s feeling sentimental about parting with his collection of more than 3,000 CDs. They also recall the days of high-end stereo stores like Pacific Stereo, and in an effort to get ahead of the next musical revolution during the next 15 years, rather than turning his back on the currently fading musical format, “Elton Jim” declares “CDs are cool again!”