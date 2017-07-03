× Aristotle Loumis with Ellison Eyewear: Embracing the natural act of loss

We’ve all done it: lost or broken a pair of much loved sunglasses in an act of true adventure (or stupidity). But chances are, those big companies – Ray Bans, Gucci, Coach – aren’t going to send you another pair after you lose yours in the lake. Ellison, on the other hand, is more apt to lend a hand.

Aristotle Loumis, founder and CEO of Ellison stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk to Scott about his amazingly cool eyewear company, their unique mission and corresponding club.