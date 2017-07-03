Hot dogs are on display during the official weigh-in for the Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 3, 2013 at City Hall park in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Competitive Eater Juan Rodriguez’ Mindset: It’s Just Me And My Hot Dogs
Local Competitive Eater and Fitness Trainer Juan Rodriguez joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures, in for Steve Cochran, to talk about his impressive Nathan’s regional hot dog competition performance. They also discuss the art of hot dog- eating competitions and he previews his upcoming challenge at Coney Island.