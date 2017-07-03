In a June 22, 2017 photo provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows a silver carp that was caught in the Illinois Waterway below T.J. O'Brien Lock and Dam, approximately nine miles away from Lake Michigan. This is the first time a silver carp has been found above the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' electric dispersal barriers. The silver carp was 28 inches in length and weighed approximately 8 pounds. The fish has been sent to Southern Illinois University for additional analysis. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP)
Charlie Wooley on Asian Carp: Protecting Lake Michigan boaters from Silver Carp
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest Deputy Regional Director Charlie Wooley explains to John how two Asian carp have managed to swim past U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ electric dispersal barriers in the Mississippi River system. He explains why that barrier was placed there to begin with.