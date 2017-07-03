× All-you-can-eat ramen challenge returns to Furious Spoon for all of July

LOGAN SQUARE — Calling all ramen lovers: Furious Spoon is bringing back the all-you-can-eat ramen challenge.

The latest promotion runs throughout the entire month of July.

For $18, you get as much ramen as you can eat during one visit at any Furious Spoon location (Wicker Park, Logan Square, Pilsen and The Loop) during all business hours. The deal is for one person only.