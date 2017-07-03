× 4K Video Game Consoles & Upcoming Video Game Releases

The Electronic, Entertainment, Expo or E3 for short was a few weeks ago. Many titles and console upgrades were revealed during this expo. Editor at Attack of The Fan Boy; Kyle Hanson gives a break down on the console upgrades and games to be out on the look for this Fall.

