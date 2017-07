× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/1/17: Noam Scheiber, Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, Jack Nicas

Amy discusses helicopter parents in the workplace with New York Times reporter Noam Scheiber, difficulties with sick leave in Cook County with Chicago Tribune’s Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, and Google’s monopoly status, as decided by the EU, with Wall Street Journal’s Jack Nicas.