In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters after meeting with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner and legislative leaders are trying to make progress on budget talks given that the current stop-gap spending measures expires in January. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Will Illinois Pass A Budget? WGN TV’s Tahman Bradley Weighs In
In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters after meeting with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner and legislative leaders are trying to make progress on budget talks given that the current stop-gap spending measures expires in January. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
WGN TV’s Political Reporter Tahman Bradley joins Dean Richards for the latest on the Illinois budget impasse and what a vote Sunday could mean for the future of the state.