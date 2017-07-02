× WGN Radio Theatre #193: The Shadow, Burns and Allen & Hopalong Cassidy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 1, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Shadow: The Crystal Globe” Starring- Bret Morrison; (10-03-43). Next we have: “Burns & Allen” Starring- Brian Aherne; (03-28-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “Hopalong Cassidy: The Phantom Bandido” Starring- Bill Boyd; (02-5-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre