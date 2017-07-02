× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/2/17

Welcome to the Fourth of July edition of The Sunday Spin.

To kick the show off, Rick chats with Sam and Dave about the latest in news and sports. Then, Rick dives into our weekly spin through national politics, focusing on the inability of Republicans to advance their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After that, Bob Secter, director of investigations for the Better Government Association, joins the show for a full hour. Rick and Secter spend the first half hour talking about the politics of Washington, the 20 new ATF agents coming to Chicago as Trump’s response to the city’s violent crime and yes, of course, the tweets. Then for the second half hour, Rick and Secter discuss all things Springfield as lawmakers work over the holiday weekend to see if the state’s historic budget impasse, now in its third year, shows any sign of ending.

To wrap up the conversation on Springfield, Rick speaks to Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza. The Comptroller reveals how bad the state’s checkbook really is–particularly after a federal court ruling Friday that requires the state to pay more to providers of Medicaid.

