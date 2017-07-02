× The Beat Full Show (7/1/17): Tommy Wingels joins the Blackhawks

Mark Carman is back with Harry Teinowitz on this Saturday’s edition of The Beat.

Brand new Blackhawk Tommy Wingels joins Carman and fellow New Trier alum Teinowitz on air to talk about joining the Hawks and settle the score over whether Wingels is from Evanston or WIllmette.

Former ESPN anchor Prim Siripipat checks in to talk about her decision to get back in the game by returning to the tennis court and her new documentary.

Plus, the guys take on John McEnroe’s comments on Serena Williams and take callers who challenge the idea that women can’t compete against men in professional sports.