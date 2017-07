× Rick’s Bookshelf is growing: Authors Steve Bellinger, Greg Borzo & Lloyd Sachs

Rick got his summer reading list going on tonight’s show as he talked to three very different, but equally wonderful authors. First, Steve Bellinger talked about his Chicago-centric sci-fi book, “The Chronocar.” Greg Borzo joined Rick to talk about “Chicago’s Fabulous Fountains.” Then, Lloyd Sachs dropped by the studio to talk about his latest book, “T Bone Burnett: A Life in Pursuit.”