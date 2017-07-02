× OTL #559: Life After Hate, Inside a street vendor kitchen, Dream Version plays live

Mike Stephen talks with Life After Hate executive director and co-founder Sammy Rangel about his organization and what happens now that the Trump administration eliminated their grant, visits with Street Vendors Association of Chicago vice president Vicky Lugo about a new North Lawndale-based shared kitchen, and welcomes local band Dream Version to the studio to play live for the hour and to talk about their new record Fight Fair. Meanwhile, we discuss the new public participation rules for Chicago City Council meetings.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.