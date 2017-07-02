Nocturnal Journal live from the American Music Festival at Fitzgerald’s

Dave Hoekstra takes the show on the road in his van “Bluebird” from Fitzgerald’s Nightclub in Berwyn where the 36th Annual American Music Festival is in full swing with whole array of blues, rock, country and folk artists. We hear intimate live performances from country/blues slide master Charlie Parr and Twin Cities indie-roots band The Pines; Berwyn Mayor Robert Lovero talks about the economic and cultural development of the city; club owner Bill Fitzgerald stops by; Eddie Angel of Los Straightjackets and Tiki culture expert David Vasta preview an upcoming Exotica show at the club, and more.