Lloyd Sachs on artist & producer T Bone Burnett's "Life in Pursuit"

Lloyd Sachs met Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the fascinating life and “non-career” of producer & artist T Bone Burnett, which he documents in his new book. They discussed his wide range of projects and collaborations, as well has his own songwriting and performances. Lloyd emphasized Burnett’s ability to not compromise his art for popularity and commitment to the greater art.