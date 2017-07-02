× Jared Rueben and Moody Tongue Take on SUMMER!

Moody Tongue Brewery founder Jared Rueben joins Dane to talk about two new brews just out and the places around the country where these great beers are going. Hear about the Moody Tongue presence at summer festivals including our mutual favorite Windy City Smokeout. Learn about the awesome tasting room in Pilsen and dining options of Oysters and the best chocolate cake on earth!

For more information about these amazing beers and how to get your own, go to: www.moodytongue.com.