Emily V. Gordon, left and Kumail Nanjiani, right arrive at Portlandia Season 5 Premiere Presented by Bulleit Bourbon at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards A-List Interview: The Always Funny Kumail Nanjiani
Emily V. Gordon, left and Kumail Nanjiani, right arrive at Portlandia Season 5 Premiere Presented by Bulleit Bourbon at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards talks with the star of Silicon Valley and the The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani, about his career in comedy and how he fell in love with Chicago and a very special Chicagoan.