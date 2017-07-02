Comptroller Susana Mendoza urges state lawmakers to get their act together and pass a budget

Posted 12:00 PM, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, July 2, 2017

PHOTO: Democratic state Comptroller Susana Mendoza inside the Allstate showcase studio (WGN Radio)

This morning, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza stopped by to revealed how bad the state’s budget checkbook really is–particularly after a federal court ruling Friday that requires the state to pay more to providers of Medicaid. Listen in to find out what that ruling means for Illinois going forward. 

