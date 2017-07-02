× Comptroller Susana Mendoza urges state lawmakers to get their act together and pass a budget

This morning, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza stopped by to revealed how bad the state’s budget checkbook really is–particularly after a federal court ruling Friday that requires the state to pay more to providers of Medicaid. Listen in to find out what that ruling means for Illinois going forward.

