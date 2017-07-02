× Can A Review Be Too Critical? Assessing The Situation Between Hedy Weiss And The Chicago Theater Community

Dean Richards welcomes in Theater Critic Betty Mohr from Le Bon Travel and Culture and Co-Founder of the Chicago Theater Accountability Coalition Sasha Smith, to give their differing views on the situation between Chicago Sun-Times Theater Critic Hedy Weiss and the Chicago Theater Community. Dean then extends the conversation with listeners to close out the hour.

Hedy’s review of ‘Pass Over’ has sparked controversy and conversation, leading to today’s round-table discussion.